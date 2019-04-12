BUFFALO, N.Y. — Marc Del Gaizo scored 15:18 into overtime to give Massachusetts a 4-3 victory over Denver in a college hockey Frozen Four semifinal Thursday night.

The Minutemen (31-9) rebounded after squandering a 3-1 third-period lead to advance to the championship game for the first time in school history and after qualifying for the NCAA tournament for just the second time.

Mitchell Chaffee, John Leonard and Bobby Trivigno also scored and Jacob Pritchard had two assists to extend a transformational season in which UMass already eclipsed its program-best victory total of 21.

Filip Lindberg, coming off consecutive shutouts in the first two rounds, stopped 37 shots. His best save of overtime came a little over eight minutes in when he got across to his left to stop Tyson McLellan, who got off a backhander from in close.

The Minutemen will face defending champion Minnesota Duluth in the championship game Saturday. The Bulldogs (28-11-2) advanced to their third consecutive championship with a 4-1 win over Providence in the other semifinal.

Justin Richards scored twice for Duluth (28-11-2), which is attempting to become the first team to win consecutive titles since Denver in 2004-05. Hunter Shepard stopped 28 shots and improved his NCAA tournament record to 7-0.

The Bulldogs also became the first team to reach three consecutive championship games since Boston College from 2006-08.

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Dylan Hapworth hit a two-run homer, and Sam Troiano and Andrew Hillier also homered as the Huskies (17-4) cruised past the Monks (20-8) at Standish.

James Sinclair gave up one hit over 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking one.

SOFTBALL

U. OF NEW ENGLAND SWEEPS PLYMOUTH STATE: Caroline Schoenbucher singled home the winning run in the seventh inning in Game 1, then drove in five runs in Game 2 as UNE (15-9) earned 4-3 and 7-6 wins over Plymouth State (11-11), in Biddeford.

Sydnee Bessler pitched a four-hitter with two walks and seven strikeouts in the opener. Gabby Harrison hit a two-run single for the Nor’easters, and Taylor Depot had three hits and two runs scored.

In the second game, Schoenbucher belted a three-run double in the second inning and a two-run double in the fourth. Zea Macris hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and ended the game with an RBI grounder in the seventh.

BOWDOIN, SOUTHERN MAINE SPLIT: Caroline Rice lined a two-run single to highlight a four-run sixth inning as Bowdoin (14-10) salvaged a doubleheader split with a 9-4 win over USM (12-9) in Gorham.

Kasey Cunningham and Andrea Dorsa each went 3 for 4 in Game 2, and Maddie Rouhana added a two hits and three RBI.

In Game 1, Kayliegh Bohan broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, lifting USM to a 3-1 win.

USM pitcher Madison Greene allowed four hits and one walk.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

LSU: Senior associate athletic director Robert Munson says LSU and suspended coach Will Wade have set a meeting for Friday that will include NCAA compliance officials.

The meeting will mark the first meaningful face-to-face communication between all parties since LSU suspended Wade for refusing to meet with school officials on March 8.

A quick resolution is not expected, but LSU does have an interest in expediting the process as much as possible in order to get recruiting back on track for a program that has lost four prominent players to the NBA draft: freshman forward Naz Reid, sophomore guard Tremont Waters, senior guard Skyler Mays and freshman guard Javonte Smart.

The suspension of the 36-year-old Wade, who coached LSU to one of the best seasons in program history, came on the heels of a Yahoo report about leaked excerpts of an FBI wiretap that captured Wade speaking with a person convicted funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits.

In transcripts of the phone call, Wade discussed presenting a “strong” offer to an apparent third-party who represented Smart.

NEVADA: The Wolf Pack hired former UCLA coach Steve Alford, four days after Eric Musselman left for Arkansas.

DUKE: Cam Reddish announced his decision to leave school after one season and enter the NBA draft, one day after classmate RJ Barrett said he was entering the draft.

Reddish averaged 13.5 points and hit 33 percent of his 3-pointers. He’s widely projected as a lottery pick.

His decision leaves AP player of the year Zion Williamson as the last Duke freshman starter yet to announce his plans for next season. Point guard Tre Jones said earlier this week he will return for his sophomore year.

