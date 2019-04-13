My wife and I have lived in our house in Portland for 40 years. Sadly, for the first time, we have begun to discuss putting our home on the market. The reason is quite simple: We are on the verge of not being able to afford to live here anymore.

As retirees, obviously on a fixed income, we are limited in our ability to annually absorb increases in property taxes in order to fund skyrocketing school costs and out-of-control social service programs, both of which, by the way, are commensurate with the liberal efforts of our elected officials.

On behalf of all property taxpayers in Portland, I would like to thank our city manager, Jon Jennings, for bringing forth a budget that realizes our constraints and proposes to cap the spending on social service programs. Too bad he cannot oversee the school budget as well.

Thank you, Mr. Jennings, for your efforts – here’s hoping our elected officials heed your words and open their eyes to reality.

John P. Rague

Portland

