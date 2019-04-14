STANDISH — Caitlyn King pitched a no-hitter in the second game as St. Joseph’s earned two mercy-rule wins over Anna Maria in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference softball doubleheader Sunday, winning 8-0 and 9-0.

Kate Whitney allowed only four hits in Game 1. King allowed just one base runner on a walk in Game 2.

Madisyn Charest led the offense with four hits, six RBI and four runs scored. Meghan Elliott also had four hits and drove in three runs for the Monks (10-11, 8-0 GNAC).

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND SWEEPS WENTWORTH: Sydnee Bessler struck out nine in a four-hitter as the Nor’easters (18-11, 7-3 Commonwealth Coast) won 3-0 against the Leopards (9-14, 3-7) in the first game of a doubleheader in Biddeford.

Andrea Gosper drove home four runs to power UNE to a 10-2 victory in the second game.

Taylor Depot had two hits, an RBI and a run scored in Game 1.

USM SPLITS WITH KEENE STATE: Ashley Tinsman’s two-run homer in the sixth inning propelled Southern Maine (14-11, 3-5 Little East) to a 3-2 victory over Keene State (9-15, 4-4) in the first game of a doubleheader in Keene, New Hampshire.

Keene State outslugged the Huskies in Game 2, 14-12.

Alexis Brown’s RBI single started a five-run, sixth-inning rally that gave USM a 12-11 lead in the second game, but Keene State countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

MAINE 5, HARTFORD 2: Emily Reid allowed just five hits and two unearned runs, and Laurine German hit a two-run single for Maine (9-22, 2-7 America East) in a win over the Hawks (15-22, 3-8) in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Maine opened a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Alyssa Derrick’s RBI single and a wild pitch. Germain singled home two runs in the second, and Keely Clark scored on Amanda Nee’s sacrifice fly to make it 5-0 in the third.

BOWDOIN SWEEPS HUSSON: Samantha Valdivia and Katelyn Cox scored on errors in the fourth inning as Bowdoin (19-10) finished a doubleheader sweep with a 2-0 win over Husson (12-8) in Bangor.

Ruby Siltanen pitched a three-hitter as she outdueled Husson’s Jen Jones, who struck out 12.

Maddie Rouhana’s two-run double keyed a five-run third inning as Bowdoin won the first game, 9-1 in five innings.

WILLIAMS SWEEPS BATES: Rebecca Duncan doubled home Jessica Kim in the seventh inning to give the Ephs (23-4) a 2-1 win against Bates (8-15) in the first game at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Williams took a 9-1 win in Game 2 when Rachel Neugart invoked the mercy rule with a three-run homer in the sixth.

Janell Sato homered for Bates in the second game.

UMF SWEEPS COLBY: Alyssa Dillan scored five times and Haley Holt drove home four runs as UMaine-Farmington (7-12) earned 3-0 and 7-3 wins over Colby (4-17) in Waterville.

Haley belted a two-run homer in Game 1. In the second game, UMF got RBI singles from Karen Flaherty, Holt and Makayla Wilson to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning.

Paige Bober hit a two-run single for Colby in the second game, and Lolo Niemiec smacked a solo homer.

BASEBALL

MAINE 5, UMASS LOWELL 1: Cody Laweryson allowed just four hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out eight and walking one as the Black Bears (7-22, 6-5 America East) beat the River Hawks (7-26, 4-8) for their fourth consecutive win, in Orono.

Danny Casals scored from second on a failed pickoff attempt in the first inning, then doubled home two runs in the third before Maine added single runs in the fourth and fifth.

Nicholas Sinacola pitched the final two innings, giving up an unearned run while striking out two.

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS RIVIER: Jared Gagne drove home two runs and scored twice while leading St. Joseph’s (24-8, 10-2 GNAC) to a 7-3 victory over the Raiders (7-25, 1-11) in the first game of a doubleheader in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Greg Emanuelson hit a two-run homer, scored twice and finished with three RBI as the Monks completed the sweep with a 21-3 win.

TUFTS SWEEPS BOWDOIN: Elias Varinos tripled home the winning run in the sixth inning of the opener, and Ryan Day had four hits in Game 2 as the Jumbos (18-5, 5-1 NESCAC) recorded two wins over the Polar Bears (3-17, 3-6) in Medford, Massachusetts, 5-4 and 16-0.

Kyle Cortese homered in both games. Aidan Tucker got the save in the first game and the win in the second game.

Bowdoin’s Ben Suski homered in the first game.

Share

< Previous

Next >