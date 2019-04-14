BASEBALL

Ben Ruta drove home three runs on three hits and also scored Sunday as the Trenton Thunder (6-3) completed a three-game series sweep of the visiting Portland Sea Dogs (1-6) with a 10-0 victory.

The Sea Dogs, who did not score during the final 19 innings of the series, put 15 runners on base but went 0 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

Aneury Tavarez reached base three times with two walks and a single for Portland. Keith Curcio, who was activated from the injured list when Jantzen Witte was promoted to Pawtucket, singled in his first game back.

HOCKEY

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS: Alex Rigsby stopped four of the five shots in the shootout and the United States beat Finland 2-1 to win its fifth consecutive gold medal at the women’s world championships at Espoo, Finland, after a questionable goaltender interference review wiped out what would have been an overtime goal for the Finns.

Finland celebrated on home ice after Petra Nieminen scored on a rebound 11:33 into overtime, but officials spent more than 10 minutes reviewing the play before disallowing the goal for goalie interference and forcing players to pick up their equipment and resume the game. The U.S. killed off two Finland power plays to get to a shootout.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Alexander Rossi became the first driver in 12 years to win back-to-back on the streets of Long Beach, California, and the American joined some of the top stars in racing as multiple winners of the second-biggest race on the series schedule.

Rossi won the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach from the pole, the same as last year, and had the field covered very early. His margin of victory over Josef Newgarden was nearly 20 seconds as Andretti Autosport scored its first win of the season.

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the Chinese Grand Prix, beating Valtteri Bottas, his teammate and the pole sitter, with a quicker start from his No. 2 spot on the grid. It was Hamilton’s sixth victory in the Shanghai race.

TENNIS

SAMSUNG OPEN: Winning her first title since 2012, Polona Hercog beat 17-year-old Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in a rain-delayed final at Lugano, Switzerland.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE: Wofford promoted associate head coach Jay McAuley to take over for Mike Young, the Terriers’ longtime leader who left for Virginia Tech earlier this month.

McAuley was a Terriers assistant under Young from 2008-10 before leaving. He returned to the school two seasons ago. McAuley helped Wofford to its most successful Division I season. Wofford went 30-5, including 18-0 in the Southern Conference, and was ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time.

• John Brannen was hired as Cincinnati’s coach after leading Northern Kentucky to two NCAA tournament appearances in the last three years.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah blasted in a stunning long-range goal to seal Liverpool’s 2-0 win over visiting Chelsea that kept the team atop the Premier league.

With Manchester City beating Crystal Palace 3-1 earlier in the day at London, Liverpool stayed two points ahead of the defending champion but has played one game more. Liverpool has four games remaining.

WORLD CUP: The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, held talks with Kuwaiti politicians and soccer leaders about the country staging games at the 2022 event if the Qatar tournament is enlarged from 32 to 48 teams.

– Staff and news service report

