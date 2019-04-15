St. Mary’s Regional Hospital

Oliver Emmons, born March 29 to Rachel Benson and Zachary Emmons of Leeds.

Mid Coast Hospital

Penelope Elaine Gagne, born March 28 to Jessica and Joel Gagne. Grandparents are Greg and Elaine High, both of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Cynthia and Joseph Gagne. Great-grandparent is Joan Lathe.

Asher Mark Morton, born April 1 to Ryan and Summer Morton of Waldoboro. Grandparents are Mark and Mary Bridgham of Jefferson and Chester and Vicki Brown of Friendship.

Twin girls, Stella Rae and Fiona Lee Linkovich, born April 2 to Hannah Blais and Victor Linkovich of Topsham. Grandparents are Julien Blais of Lewiston, Kathy Venskus of Greene, and Tony and Mary Linkovich of Topsham. Great-grandparents are Julien and Pauline Blais of Lewiston.

Piper Jean McKim, born April 3 to Tyler Carl and Mackenzie Lynn (Tibbetts) McKim of West Bath. Grandparents are Kelly and Phil Corson of Bar Harbor, Heath Higgins and Tony and Wendy McKim, all of Trenton. Great-grandparents are Donna Preston of Dansville, Edward and Linda Higgins of Tremont, and Hank and Charlene Tibbetts of Bar Harbor.

