MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

Otisfield Community Lunch, including baked ham, hash browns, peas, carrots, salads, desserts, coffee and tea. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Hall at 292 Route 121. Free, donations appreciated. If you’re willing to cook, leave Ginny Noble a message at 539-4027; if you need a ride, call Nancy Coombs 627-4374; to help at the lunch or to set up, call Dave McVety at 539-4368.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Bean supper with two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. 5 p.m. North Congregational Church of Groveville, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. $8. 929-5600.

SUNDAY

Easter Community Dinner, noon, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of Rockland, 11 White St. Sponsored by Adas Yoshuron Synagogue. Appetizers followed by a traditional ham dinner with side dishes and desserts, many of them donated by local restaurants. The meal is free and open to all. For more details, call 594-4523 or email [email protected]

