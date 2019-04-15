One person was killed and two were injured in an early morning car crash in Durham.

The single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shiloh and Deervale roads was reported to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office at 1 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the vehicle went off the road and broke a utility pole.

One of the three people in the vehicle died at the scene, according to police. The other two occupants of the car were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the names of the people involved will be released later Monday after family notifications are made.

Police have not determined the cause of the crash. Shiloh Road remains closed Monday morning while police investigate.

This story will be updated.

