Maine’s labor crunch is never more apparent than in the spring when the state’s $6 billion tourism industry scrambles for workers. Construction and landscaping services ramp up, too. They are finding success in some surprising places.

This event takes place before the library officially opens, so please enter on Elm Street.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program starts at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 9:00 a.m.

Thank you to Coffee By Design, who will serve a complimentary selection of roasts and teas to attendees.

Host: Press Herald Business Reporter Peter McGuire covers Maine trade, transportation and tourism. A proud native of the western Maine mountains, Peter has covered local news for newspapers in Oxford County, Brunswick, Waterville and Portland. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia and a Master’s Degree in International Relations from Boston University.

Allyson Cavaretta, General Manager, Meadowmere Resort

Laura Dolce, Kennebunk Area Chamber of Commerce

Greg Dugal, Director of Government Affairs at HospitalityMaine

Greg Dugal has served as the President and CEO of the Maine Innkeepers Association and the Maine Restaurant Association. Greg now finds himself as Director of Government Affairs for both associations. Greg has been involved in the tourism and hospitality industry for almost 35 years, was named Chamber Executive of the Year by the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and received honors as Restauranteur of the Year by the Maine Restaurant Association. Greg also served on the Board of Directors of the Convention & Visitors Bureau of Greater Portland, the Maine Tourism Association, and the International Society of Hotel Association Executives, the Board of the American Hotel & Lodging Association and was past chair of the Maine Tourism Commission.

