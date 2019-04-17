Portland police shut down a section of Commercial Street to traffic Wednesday night after an accident involving seven vehicles.

Commercial Street, between Silver Street and Pearl Street, was shut down around 8:15 p.m. to give officers time to investigate the cause and remove damaged vehicles from the street.

A combination of parked and occupied vehicles were struck. Fortunately nobody was seriously injured. The driver of the offending vehicle was ejected and he is being transported to MMC with non-life threatening injuries. — Portland Police (@PolicePortland) April 18, 2019

“Driver was ejected in the crash, but does not appear to have serious injuries,” Portland police tweeted. “Speed and alcohol are considered factors.”

Further details about what caused the accident were not available. Commercial Street was still closed at 10:15 p.m., according to an emergency dispatcher, who did not know when the busy street in the city’s Old Port district would reopen.

