LOS ANGELES — A.J. Pollock hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers tied the major league record by homering in their 32nd consecutive home game during a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Pollock broke open a scoreless game when he connected off Sonny Gray (0-3). Los Angeles has homered in every regular-season game at Dodger Stadium since last Aug. 21, including 13 straight this season.

The Dodgers matched the mark set by the Colorado Rockies in 1999, but won’t get the chance to break it until April 26 when they return from a trip.

BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 3: Michael Wacha cooled off NL MVP Christian Yelich, Matt Carpenter and Marcell Ozuna each went deep, and visiting St. Louis beat Milwaukee to avoid being swept.

Yelich came in batting .556 with four home runs and 10 RBI in the series, but he was 0 for 2 with a strikeout and a walk against Wacha. Yelich did single in a run in the eighth off Andrew Miller.

Wacha (1-0) bounced back after a tough start Thursday against the Dodgers. He struck out seven over six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to improve to 6-0 career against the Brewers.

Relief pitcher Aaron Wilkerson spoiled Wacha’s bid for a shutout in the fifth with a two-run homer, his first major league hit.

Jordan Hicks pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

PHILLIES 3, METS 2: Jake Arrieta pitched neatly into the ninth inning, Scott Kingery and Cesar Hernandez hit solo homers and Philadelphia beat visiting New York.

Hector Neris blew a 95 mph fastball past Keon Broxton with a 3-2 count and the bases loaded for the final out and his second save.

Arrieta (3-1) allowed two runs and six hits, inducing three double-play grounders. The veteran righty has pitched like the ace who won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award with the Cubs. He’s thrown at least seven innings in three straight starts and lowered his ERA to 1.93.

Zack Wheeler (1-2) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 3: Fiercely energetic Tim Anderson spiked his bat to celebrate a home run and Kansas City’s Brad Keller responded by drilling him with a fastball, setting off a benches-clearing fracas in visiting Kansas City’s 10-inning victory.

Anderson tossed his bat toward the White Sox dugout following his two-run drive in the fourth inning. Keller hit him in the buttocks with his first pitch leading off the sixth.

Anderson, the AL’s leading hitter, was restrained by Royals catcher Martin Maldonado but kept jawing with Keller on the way to first base. The dugouts and bullpens emptied, though no punches appeared to be thrown. White Sox Manager Rick Renteria and Royals bench coach Dale Sveum shoved each other, and the usually mild-mannered Renteria was particularly animated.

There were four ejections — Anderson, Keller, Renteria and Sveum.

Hunter Dozier led off the 10th with a tie-breaking homer against Nate Jones (0-1).

NOTES

TIGERS: Left-hander Matt Moore is expected to miss the rest of the season after right knee surgery.

The 29-year-old pitcher signed with the Tigers in the offseason and did not allow a run in 10 innings this year, but he hurt his knee April 6.

Moore said last weekend he had a tear in his meniscus, but the severity wasn’t clear.

WHITE SOX: Pitcher Lucas Giolito left Wednesday’s start against the Kansas City Royals because of tightness in his left hamstring.

BRAVES: Closer Arodys Vizcaino will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.

Vizcaino had the procedure Wednesday in New York. He pitched in four games this season, getting one save and allowing one run in four innings for the NL East champs.

Minus Vizcaino, there’s likely to be further speculation the Braves might be interested in Craig Kimbrel – their former closer played for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox last season, became a free agent and hasn’t signed with anyone.

Share

< Previous

Next >