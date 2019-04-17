NEW YORK — The NFL’s 100th season will begin with its most classic rivalry and feature the Super Bowl champion Patriots hosting Pittsburgh in the first Sunday night game.

As previously announced, NFL 100 will kick off with Green Bay at Chicago for the 199th meeting of a series that began in 1921.

The Patriots have a home schedule loaded with top attractions, including Kansas City on Dec. 8 in an AFC title game rematch, and Dallas on Nov. 24. They have a total of five games in prime time and will finish the regular season with home games against division rivals Buffalo and Miami.

Monday night’s doubleheader on ESPN will feature Houston at New Orleans and Denver at Oakland.

JETS: Coach Adam Gase gathered his Jets players for their first team meeting last week and clearly stated their goal for this season. They’re aiming for the New England Patriots.

“Pretty much, he’s going for that one team that’s been winning every single year in this division,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said Wednesday. “He said that’s one of the main reasons he came here and we all believe that. And, the guys that are new additions to the team, we’re pretty much here for the same reason.”

That, of course, has been the goal for the Jets – as well as the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills – for the better part of the last two decades. And, they’ve mostly been unsuccessful.

The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots have won the AFC East 10 straight years, and 15 of the last 16 seasons. Since 2001, Bill Belichick’s bunch has finished atop the division for all but two seasons: in 2002, when the Jets won it; and 2008, when the Dolphins finished on top when Tom Brady missed almost the entire season with a knee injury.

“We know what team has been on top for a long time,” said Mosley, who spent the last five seasons in Baltimore. “We feel we have the tools and the players and the game plan to get that done.”

Gase understands what chasing the Patriots is about after leading the Dolphins the last three years. Miami was 2-4 against New England under him, including regular-season splits the last two years.

The Jets began their offseason program last Monday at the team’s facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, and Gase was able to address his players as a group for the first time since he was hired as coach in January. They have held a handful of workouts since, and Gase has certainly made a positive first impression.

VIKINGS: The Hennepin (Minn.) County Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Daniel Escamilla of San Francisco is accused of bilking the team out of about $70,000 in a luxury suite scam

Escamillasigned a contract to rent a suite for the Sept. 9 game , which he attended. After his check for $37,000 bounced a few days later, Escamilla told the Vikings he would send checks for that game as well as for a Sept. 23 game. Those checks, for $35,000 and $190,000, also bounced.

The investigation found that Escamilla used a similar scheme to lease a Minneapolis luxury apartment, where he hosted a party before the 49ers game. He is charged with four counts of theft. Authorities say his whereabouts are unknown and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

FALCONS: Atlanta started its offseason conditioning program without wide receiver Julio Jones for the second straight year. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett also did not attend the launch of the offseason program, which started Monday and continued Wednesday.

The Falcons placed a $15.209 million franchise tag on Jarrett and hope to negotiate a new long-term deal with the leader of the team’s defensive front.

