The Coast Guard and Maine Marine Patrol are searching for a 35-year-old Wisconsin man who fell into the Kennebec River in Bath Thursday night.

The man was reported missing to Bath police just before 10 p.m. Thursday by two witnesses who saw him fall into the river, according to police. The man fell from a floating dock located by the north parking lot of the Kennebec Tavern.

The two witnesses told police they were standing on the dock when the man fell into the water. The missing man, whose name has not been released, works for a Wisconsin company that has been subcontracted by Bath Iron Works.

Bath Deputy Chief Robert Savary said no foul play is suspected and witnesses told investigators they believe their colleague fell into the water accidentally. The dock is very unstable and had been roped off. The three men had to walk past the rope to access the dock, Savary said.

The Coast Guard was notified of the situation shortly after police received the 911 call, according to Petty Officer Matthew Strickland. Crews from the Coast Guard station in Boothbay Harbor launched a search of the river and shoreline near where the man was last seen.

The Maine Marine Patrol and Bath fire and police departments joined the search, which also focused on the area north of the tavern, Strickland said. The Maine State Police dive team, Woolwich Fire Department, Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Department and Bath Iron Works security have also assisted in the search.

“The heavy fog is making it difficult,” Strickland said Friday morning..

Police are working to notify the man’s family of the incident. Additional information will be released once that notification is made, Savary said Friday morning.

