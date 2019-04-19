A 37-year-old man from Naples was arrested and charged with trafficking drugs and possession of drugs during a routine traffic stop at 4:25 p.m. Thursday in Naples, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

Jason R. Dailey was charged with violating conditions of release, possession of scheduled drugs and trafficking scheduled drugs.

He is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, the sheriff’s office reported.

