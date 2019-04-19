A Windham attorney who was sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges was disbarred from the practice of law in Maine for three years, the Board of Overseers of the Bar said Friday.
Matthew J. Miller’s disbarment took effect retroactively, starting March 1, 2018.
Miller was convicted of accessing child pornography, a federal felony, in July 2017. He was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison in December 2017, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $5,100 fine.
Miller previously worked as an attorney in the federal Social Security Administration, according to the findings by the overseers of the bar.
