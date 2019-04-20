ROCKLAND — The South School will be closed Monday after extensive damage was done during a break-in discovered Saturday morning.

There was damage to doors and interior door windows, Regional School Unit 13 Superintendent John McDonald said in an email Saturday morning April 20.

The nurse’s office was broken into and student medications were stolen, McDonald said.

“Parents of South School students who had their medications stored at school should make arrangements to replace them,” McDonald said.

A message was sent to parents by the one-call automated system.

The school is being cleaned and repairs scheduled.

The Rockland Police Department is investigating the incident.

“If you have questions regarding this please feel free to call the school Monday or make a personal visit. This is a very troubling incident and anyone with information they would like to share should contact the Rockland Police,” he said.

RSU 13 Business Manager Peter Orne said the alarm at the school activated shortly after 2 a.m. Screens had been cut in windows and one window had been left unlocked but closed.

The person or people then made their way from that room to the nurse’s office.

This burglary and theft is similar to one which occurred on March 31, 2016 in which someone broke into the elementary school and stole medication.

Share

< Previous

Next >