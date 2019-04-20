TENNIS

Fabio Fognini ended Rafael Nadal’s long winning streak at the Monte Carlo Masters, stunning the defending champion 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the final for the first time and hand Nadal his first defeat in Monaco since 2015.

“I played one of my worst matches in 14 years,” Nadal said. “We can talk about technical and tactical things, but on this kind of day things are just not there. It’s difficult to find an explanation.”

Fognini next plays unseeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first meeting. The 48th-ranked Lajovic staged a remarkable comeback from 5-1 down to beat 10th-seeded Daniil Medvedev, 7-5, 6-1.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Phil Foden scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester City to seal a 1-0 victory over visiting Tottenham that sent Manchester City into first place Saturday.

The third game between the teams in 11 days lacked the energy-sapping drama and tension of their Champions League meeting Wednesday that produced seven goals and saw Tottenham reach the semifinals.

With four games remaining, City moved a point ahead of Liverpool, which is at relegation-threatened Cardiff on Sunday.

U.S. MEN: The U.S. Soccer Federation called Cincinnati “a perfect host” for its June 9 exhibition against Venezuela, a day after the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association claimed the Nippert Stadium playing surface is dangerous.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in the winning goal and Juventus beat Fiorentina 2-1 at Turin, Italy, to clinch a record-extending eighth straight title. It’s the first time in Europe’s five major leagues – Italy, England, Spain, Germany and France – that a club has won eight straight titles.

GERMAN LEAGUE: Bayern Munich extended its lead to four points with a 1-0 win at home over Werder Bremen. Bayern leads with 70 points and has four games left. Second-place Borussia Dortmund, which plays Sunday at Freiburg, has 66 points.

SWIMMING

ITALIAN SUSPENDED: The Italian swimmer who posted the world’s best time in the men’s 50-meter freestyle this year was provisionally suspended after testing positive for cannabis.

Nado Italia, the country’s anti-doping body, said Andrea Vergani failed a test taken April 2 during the national championships.

TRACK AND FIELD

CHAMPION BANNED: Asbel Kiprop of Kenya, 29, a former Olympic champion and three-time world champion, received a four-year ban for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said.

The banned blood-boosting hormone EPO was found in his urine sample in an out-of-competition test in 2017. Kiprop, who was the 1,500-meter champion at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, is banned until February 2022.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE: Wake Forest forward Jaylen Hoard said he’s staying in the NBA draft and won’t return to school for his sophomore year.

Hoard averaged 13.1 points and a team-best 7.6 rebounds as a freshman for the Demon Deacons, notching seven double-doubles.

• Nicolas Claxton, the 6-foot-11 forward who led Georgia in scoring, rebounding and blocks, declared for the NBA draft.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Reggie Cobb, a former running back and University of Tennessee star, died at age 50.

His death was announced by the San Francisco 49ers. He scouted for the team for the last 10 years, as well as for other clubs before that. Cobb played in the NFL for seven years. He was drafted by Tampa Bay in 1990, and also played for Green Bay, Jacksonville and the New York Jets.

— Staff and news service report

