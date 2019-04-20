Rain forced postponement of the Eastern League baseball game scheduled for Saturday at Hadlock Field between the Sea Dogs and the Trenton Thunder.

The teams will play a doubleheader July 2 at Hadlock starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday marked the fourth postponement of the season for the Sea Dogs, who return to action Monday night at Hadlock for a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats.

