NEW YORK — Aaron Judge won’t be back with the New York Yankees anytime soon, a further blow to an injury-decimated team with a mediocre record three weeks into the season.

Judge, who is New York’s biggest offensive threat and the heart of its clubhouse, went on the injured list for the third time in four seasons Sunday, a day after straining the oblique muscle on the left side of his abdomen while hitting a sixth-inning single against Kansas City.

“Pretty significant strain in there,” Manager Aaron Boone said. “These next couple of weeks will be a lot of just the healing process, so I think once we get through these first couple of weeks, then we’ll have a better timeline.”

Judge broke his right wrist when hit by a pitch by Jakob Junis of the Royals last July 26 and didn’t return until Sept. 14. The Yankees were 65-36 when Judge went on the DL, went 25-20 while he was out, then won 10 of their final 16 games en route to a second-place finish in the AL East.

He became the Yankees’ major league-high 13th player on the injured list and the 14th overall this season, joining left fielder Giancarlo Stanton (strained left biceps), center fielder Aaron Hicks (strained left lower back), catcher Gary Sanchez (strained left calf), shortstop Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery), third baseman Miguel Andujar (torn labrum in right shoulder) and first baseman Greg Bird (torn plantar fascia in left foot).

DIAMONDBACKS: First baseman Christian Walker sat out Arizona’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs because of a hip pointer.

Walker got hurt on a play at the plate during Saturday’s 6-0 victory. He finished with a career-high four hits.

Walker said he should be ready to go for Monday night’s series opener at Pittsburgh.

The Diamondbacks also recalled right-hander Jimmie Sherfy from Triple-A Reno. Sherfy had no record and a 1.65 ERA in 15 appearances with Arizona last year.

ATHLETICS: Pitcher Brett Anderson was pulled from his start against Toronto with a left ankle sprain he injured running off the mound in the third inning.

Randal Grichuk hit a slow infield grounder between third base and the mound. Anderson quickly moved to field the ball, slipped, then got up limping as a team trainer came out with Manager Bob Melvin.

After a brief discussion, Anderson threw two warmup pitches before Melvin called for reliever Yusmeiro Petit.

Anderson allowed two runs on four hits and retired eight batters.

BLUE JAYS: Toronto put pitcher Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day injured list, a day after he sprained his left knee at the end of a rundown.

The Blue Jays recalled infielder Richard Urena from Triple-A Buffalo.

Shoemaker is 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA in five games. He’s in his first season with Toronto.

RAYS: Tampa Bay placed outfielder Austin Meadows on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb.

Meadows was hurt Saturday night when he awkwardly slid into third base on a two-run triple in the seventh inning of a 6-5 loss to Boston. “Just kind of a freak accident,” he said.

Meadows said an MRI showed some damage and he would be examined by a hand specialist.

