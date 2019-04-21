LOS ANGELES — Kevin Durant scored 33 points, Klay Thompson added 32 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-105 to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series Sunday.

Stephen Curry was in foul trouble for the second straight game and finished with 12 points. Andrew Bogut fouled out with 5:50 remaining with eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors were 17 of 19 from the free-throw line. They controlled the boards 49-33, led by Curry and Bogut with 10 rebounds apiece.

“We came in with that mindset to put our foot on the throttle and not let go,” Thompson said. “We let go in Game 2 and we won’t do that the rest of the playoffs. I really believe that.”

Coming off a 27-point loss in Game 3, the Clippers played tougher defensively and hung in after trailing by 11 in the second quarter.

RAPTORS 107, MAGIC 85: Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and Toronto won at Orlando, Florida, to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell each scored 16 for the Raptors, who can advance Tuesday night with a home win in Game 5. Toronto has won three consecutive postseason games, only the third time that’s happened in franchise history.

Aaron Gordon scored 25 for the Magic, making his first seven shots of the second half. Evan Fournier scored 19 and Nikola Vucevic added 11 for the Magic, who committed 17 turnovers that became 21 Toronto points.

There have been 11 teams to successfully rally from a 3-1 series deficit in a best-of-seven NBA series, and of those only three pulled it off by winning a Game 7 on the road.

NOTES

SPURS: Guard DeMar DeRozan was fined $25,000 by the NBA for heaving a ball past an official and into the stands of a playoff game against Denver.

The incident occurred with about five minutes remaining in the Spurs’ 117-103 loss Saturday night that tied the series at 2-2. DeRozan was called for an offensive foul against Gary Harris of Denver and responded by whipping the ball in the general direction of the referee. He received a technical foul and was ejected.

NETS: General Manager Sean Marks was suspended one game without pay and fined $25,000 by the NBA for entering the referees’ locker room Saturday after a loss to Philadelphia in Game 4 of their playoff series.

The Nets lost, 112-108. Jared Dudley of Brooklyn and Jimmy Butler of Philadelphia were ejected after a scuffle broke out following Joel Embiid’s flagrant foul against Jarrett Allen in the third quarter.

