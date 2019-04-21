SOCCER

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory Sunday at Cardiff that was secured in the second half by Georginio Wijnaldum’s strike and James Milner’s penalty.

Liverpool, seeking its first English title in 29 years, has a club-record 88 points, beating the 86 it managed in the 2008-09 season.

Liverpool holds a two-point advantage over Manchester City, which has a game in hand and plays at Manchester United on Wednesday.

FRANCE: Neymar returned from injury and Kylian Mbappe reached the 30-goal mark as Paris Saint-Germain celebrated retaining the league title with a 3-1 home win against Monaco.

Mbappe, 20, increased his league-leading tally with his third hat trick of the campaign. Neymar congratulated him on his third goal of the night after coming on for the second half. The Brazil star sustained a broken right foot in January.

PSG’s sixth title in the Last seven years was sealed earlier when second-place Lille played to a 0-0 draw at Toulouse.

GERMANY: Borussia Dortmund moved back within one point of Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich with a 4-0 win against Freiburg.

Dortmund went ahead in the 11th minute when 19-year-old Jadon Sancho scored from the 6-yard box after a run by Marco Reus. Reus, Mario Gotze and Paco Alcacer (penalty) added second-half goals.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: On the clay courts where he once practiced as a youth with big dreams, Fabio Fognini won the biggest title of his erratic career by beating Dusan Lajovic, 6-3, 6-4.

The local lad from nearby San Remo, Italy, earned his first Masters level championship at the age of 31 and will climb six places up to 12th in the world rankings.

Lajovic was playing in the first final of his career at age 28.

FED CUP: Australia advanced to the final for the first time in more than a quarter century when Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur beat Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in a decisive doubles match in Brisbane, Australia.

Australia will play in the final in November for the first time since 1993 and will face France, which beat Romania 3-2.

Earlier, Barty beat Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 to give Australia a 2-1 lead, but Azarenka defeated Stosur in the second reverse singles, 6-1, 6-1 in 59 minutes.

• Caroline Garcia held her nerve on serve in the decisive doubles match as France edged Romania on clay in Rouen, France.

Teaming up with Kristina Mladenovic, Garcia sealed the victory on her first match point as the French pair rallied to beat Simona Halep and Monica Niculescu 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Halep and Garcia both spent 5 hours on court, having played each other earlier in reverse singles. Halep beat Garcia 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4 to put Romania ahead 2-1, but Pauline Parmentier kept France alive with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 victory against Irina-Camelia Begu.

BOXING

CRAWFORD KEEPS TITLE: Terence Crawford retained his welterweight title by technical knockout Saturday night in New York when Amir Khan wasn’t able to continue after being hit with a low blow in the sixth round. After Khan took a couple minutes trying to shake off the pain, his corner told the referee David Fields that Khan couldn’t continue. Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs) had knocked Khan down in the first round, but the final couple rounds were competitive, with both fighters throwing hard shots from close range.

