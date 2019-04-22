Maine Voices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald writers and notable Maine voices. Audience members can expect a memorable night and a chance for Q&A at the end.

Calling all birdwatchers for our next Maine Voices Live! Naturalist Doug Hitchcox and nature writer Nicholas Lund have advice on how to make the most of your spring, summer and fall birding season and discuss the background of Maine’s unusual number of bird-centric news events in the past year, from the brief controversy about which chickadee species should be our state bird to the saga of the wayward great black hawk in Deering Oaks.

Doug Hitchcox is the Staff Naturalist for Maine Audubon and outreach coordinator for Maine Fish & Wildlife’s Maine Bird Atlas. Hitchcox grew up in Hollis and graduated from the University of Maine in 2011. In his free time, Doug is one of Maine’s eBird reviewers, owner and moderator of the ‘Maine-birds’ listserv, York County Audubon board member and Secretary of the Maine Bird Records Committee.

Nicholas Lund lives and birds in southern Maine. He is the outreach and network manager for Maine Audubon and runs The Birdist blog. His work has appeared in National Geographic, The Washington Post and Slate.com among other places.

Hitchcox and Lund will be interviewed by Portland Press Herald outdoors reporter, Deirdre Fleming.

This event takes place at One Longfellow Square in Portland. Doors open at 6:30.

