BRUNSWICK — Joey Murphy hit a two-run double in the second inning and the St. Joseph’s baseball team beat Bowdoin College 3-0 in a nonconference game Monday.

Ben Gravel and Anthony DiPrizio scored on Murphy’s double for the Monks (28-8). Noah McDaniel added an RBI double in the seventh inning to drive in Greg Emanuelson.

Galvin Cann had a triple, and Colby Joncas and Eric Mag each singled for Bowdoin (5-19-1). Those were the only hits for the Polar Bears off three St. Joseph’s pitchers.

BATES 16, THOMAS 3: The Bobcats sent 12 men to the plate in the bottom of the eighth, scoring eight runs, as they easily rolled past the Terriers in a nonconference game at Lewiston.

Jack Arend went 3 for 5 with a pair of RBI to pace the 14-hit attack for Bates (13-12). Justin White and Kyle Carter each added a pair of hits, and Giovanni Torres added a double and scored four runs.

Thomas (8-17) scored all of its runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by RBI singles from Alex Miller and Ryan Kappelmann.

COLBY 17, UMAINE-PRESQUE ISLE 4: Trailing 4-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth, the Mules (9-13) scored five runs to take the lead and added eight more in the sixth as they pulled away from the Owls (1-24) at Waterville.

Matt Mitchell was 4 for 5, scored three runs and drove in two for Colby, which had 13 players record a hit.

Ryan Sanderson had a three-run home run the first for UMPI, and Will Stinson added a pair of hits.

SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE SWEEPS COLBY: Ashley Tinsman drove home two runs in each game, and Kaitlyn Nelson scored twice in each game, as the Huskies (18-15) beat the Mules (4-25) twice, 6-2 and 8-1, in a nonconference doubleheader at Waterville.

Tinsman drove in Nelson with a sacrifice fly to center in the third inning to give the Huskies a 2-1 lead in the first game, then singled home Nelson in the fifth to make it 3-1.

Brooke Cross got the Huskies started in the second game, doubling home Nelson and Erin Martin in the third inning. Southern Maine stretched the lead to 8-0 before Emily Dougherty’s sixth-inning single scored Lolo Niemiec with Colby’s only run of the day.

BASKETBALL

KANSAS: Center Udoka Azubuike will return for his senior season, giving Coach Bill Self the 7-foot center he hoped to build his offense around last season.

Azubuike averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery last season.

GEORGIA TECH: Center James Banks is entering the NBA draft.

The school said the 6-foot-9 junior has submitted paperwork for the June 20 draft.

He led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 2.5 blocks a game, averaging 10.5 points and 7.7 rebounds. He was named to the ACC’s all-defensive team.

ST. JOHN’S: Chris Mullin felt in his heart it was time to leave St. John’s.

He stepped down this month after four years as coach at the school where he starred in the 1980s.

“It got to a certain point for me to do something different,” Mullin told The Associated Press on Monday. “Straight from the heart and gut, when you do it that way it’s natural. It wasn’t anything but that. I’m excited to do some different things.”

Mullin had two years remaining on his contract.

