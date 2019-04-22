Winning pitcher Jill Joyce hit a two-run triple as part of a five-run fifth inning Monday as Portland downed Falmouth 7-3 in an SMAA softball game shortened to five innings because of rain at Payson Park.

Joyce struck out five, and Mackenzie Bryant and Jordan King each had two hits for Portland (1-0), which led 7-1 after two innings.

Liberty Ladd had three doubles and two RBI for Falmouth (0-2).

CAPE ELIZABETH 11, GREELY 1: Jessica Robicheaw struck out 15 and hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning as the Capers (2-0) cruised past the Rangers (0-2) in five innings at Cape Elizabeth.

Julia Torre added three hits and three RBI for Cape.

Taylor LaFlamme had two hits for Greely.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 22, LEAVITT 0: Aubrey Schaeffer and Lydia Simmons each drove in five runs as the Panthers (2-0) rolled past the Hornets (0-1) in five innings at Waldoboro.

Schaeffer tripled twice and Simmons had two doubles, and Addie Jameson pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out eight.

Eve Martineau doubled for Leavitt.

OCEANSIDE 10, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Chloe Jones threw a no-hitter with one walk for the Mariners (3-0) against the Windjammers (0-3) at Rockport.

Grace Pratt had an RBI single to highlight a four-run first inning for Oceanside, which added runs in the next three innings.

Kalli Grover had a double and single for Oceanside.

POLAND 10, SACOPEE VALLEY 3: Chloe Tufts had three hits, including a home run in the the second inning as the Knights (1-1) built a 4-0 lead and pulled away from the Hawks (0-1) at Poland.

Emma Bunyea finished with three hits, Karley O’Leary added a two-run double and Shelby LaFrinea had a triple for Poland.

Riley Vacchiano had two hits for Sacopee.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 14, LAKE REGION 1: Paige O’Connell had four hits and Morgan Fusco added three as the Raiders (1-0) beat the Lakers (1-2) at Naples.

Tina LeBlanc added two hits for Fryeburg, which scored four runs in the fourth inning and six in the fifth to take a 10-1 lead.

Emelia DeSanctis of Fryeburg struck out eight and allowed three hits.

Julia Murch singled twice for Lake Region.

NOBLE 14, GORHAM 2: Raegan Kelly doubled twice and struck out nine, and Kassidy Lessard hit a two-run triple in a five-run first inning as the Knights (2-0) beat the Rams (0-2) in six innings at North Berwick.

Kelly allowed two runs on three hits and Samantha Morrill added two hits, including a two-run double in the second to push Noble to an 8-2 lead.

Lydia Drew doubled and Kiana Tracey had two hits for Gorham.

THORNTON ACADEMY 9, BIDDEFORD 6: Olivia Howe had two hits and three RBI, and the Trojans (2-0) built a 6-0 lead in the second inning on the way to a win over the Tigers (1-1) at Saco.

Abby Miner drove in a pair of runs, and Jenica Botting and Madison Vachon each added two hits for Thornton.

Chantelle Bouchard went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs for Biddeford. Anna Lavigne and Hannah Gosselin each added RBI doubles.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 16, BELFAST 3: Lydia Boucher and Kayla Hodgkins each doubled twice as the Eagles (2-1) rolled past the Lions (0-1) at Belfast.

Katelyn Rollins also had a pair of hits for Erskine, and Hodgkins was the winning pitcher.

Angela Rodgers doubled for Belfast.

BASEBALL

SACOPEE VALLEY 6, POLAND 4: Dylan Miner collected three hits, including two home runs and a double with four RBI to lead Sacopee Valley (1-0) over the Knights (0-2) at Poland.

Miner also earned the save with a strikeout in the seventh with the bases loaded.

Brady Downing went 4 for 4 with a double for the Knights.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

CONY 9, LINCOLN ACADEMY 6: Sierra Clark had three goals and two assists, Cammie Osborne added two goals, and Faith Leathers-Pouliot chipped in with a goal and an assist as Cony won an opener at Newcastle.

Kammi Lambert, Abbie Doiron and Hannah Rouleau also scored, and Sarah Cook-Wheeler made 10 saves for Cony.

Alex Fabiano and Ellie Mathews scored two goals apiece, and Erika Mathieson and Josey Henry added scores for the Eagles. Maddie Shaw made 10 saves.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

OAK HILL 13, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Xavier Michaud scored six goals to lead Oak Hill/Monmouth Academy/Lisbon (2-0) over the Patriots (0-1) at Wales.

Nate Marcotte added four goals, and Noah Moring (assist), Tiger Hopkins (assist) and Riley Worth also scored.

MORSE 16, LINCOLN ACADEMY 14: Sheamus Mann, Ethan Pascuzzio and Mason Skvory each scored four goals as the Shipbuilders held on in an opener at Newcastle.

Nolen Michael scored eight goals and Gardner Skiff had four for Lincoln.

Gaige Kindliman added three goals for the Shipbuilders.

