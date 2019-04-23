A Kittery man faces up to five years in prison after being accused by federal prosecutors of traveling across state lines to visit a former live-in girlfriend in violation of domestic violence protection order.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office issued a criminal complaint charging 52-year-old Nelson Jean Dion of Kittery with two counts of interstate travel to violate a protection order, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in a news release Tuesday. Dion appeared in U.S. District Court in Portland on Tuesday and was detained pending a court hearing April 30.

Dion traveled from Maine to New Hampshire and then from New Hampshire to Maine between April 19 and June 30, 2016, where he allegedly made contact with the former girlfriend, according to court documents. Those visits violated a protection provision contained in a bail bond issued by the York County Superior Court.

If convicted, Dion faces up to five years in prison as well as a $250,000 fine on each count.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: