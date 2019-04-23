Would a few victims of Russian efforts to sway 2016 presidential votes come forward and describe the experience? I’m curious about the nature of the tactics and incentives, particularly on targeted voters.

I don’t want to trivialize Russian schemes, but in the absence of specifics, my free-wheeling mind insists on imagining six-packs of vodka or gift boxes of caviar. However, I have no doubt that such crude encouragement went out with clamping down on Tammany Hall illegalities of a generation or so ago, as well as the emergence of a better-informed, responsible electorate.

Bill Sayres

Topsham

