NEW HIRES
Cheryl Tucker joined the Maine Cancer Foundation as executive director.
Tucker, of Brunswick, brings 20 years of cancer-related public health experience, most recently at the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network. She will join the organization on May 13.
Marty Grohman joined the Environmental and Energy Technology Council of Maine as its executive director. Grohman, of Biddeford, is an entrepreneur and former state representative Grohman co-founded DuraLife Decking, a composite decking manufacturing company in Biddeford.
