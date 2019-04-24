LEWISTON — Jake Dexter hit an RBI single in the first inning, and Jonathan Wilson and Jason Komulainen smacked RBI doubles in the second inning to start Southern Maine on its way to a 4-1 win over Bates in a nonconference baseball game Wednesday.

Andrew Olszak and Zack Quintal each had two hits for USM (25-5), which has won nine of its last 10.

Tanner Laberge allowed just two hits in eight innings to pick up his second win of the year. He struck out five and walked two. Dexter recorded his sixth save.

Jack Aren was 2 for 3 for Bates (13-13).

MEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 14, COLBY 12: The Bobcats (10-4. 7-3 NESCAC) used a 6-1 run in the second half to build a 14-8 cushion, then held off a late charge by the Mules (8-6, 4-6) in Lewiston.

Curtis Knapton and Matt Chlastawa each had three goals and an assist for Bates. Otis Klingbeil also recorded three goals and Andrew Small scored twice.

Lane Kadish, Colton Michel and Riley Bergstrom each tallied three goals for Colby.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 16, ENDICOTT 15: Mitch Mullin scored five goals and the Nor’easters (7-8, 2-4 Commonwealth Coast) held off the Leopards (3-10, 0-7) in Wenham, Massachusetts.

Garrett Bozek scored with 6:11 remaining to give UNE a 16-12 lead. He finished with four goals and two assists, and Zach Bossi added three goals for the Nor’easters.

Jacob Hryzan led Gordon with six goals.

TUFTS 13, BOWDOIN 7: Ben Connelly scored six goals as the Jumbos (14-1, 9-1 NESCAC) defeated the Polar Bears (6-9, 2-8) in Brunswick.

Jimmy Young and Zach Chandler each scored twice for Bowdoin.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 16, BATES 10: Taylor Moore and Grace Langmuir each scored three goals in the first half to help the Mules (9-5, 5-5 NESCAC) open an 11-2 lead against the Bobcats (8-7, 4-6) in a season finale at Waterville.

Langmuir and Emma Banks each finished with four goals. Moore contributed two assists, and Robin Pirie had three goals and an assist.

Summer Dias collected four goals and an assist for Bates.

ENDICOTT 20, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 7: Jennifer Lacroix scored five goals for the Gulls (12-5, 8-0 Commonwealth Coast) in a win over the Nor’easters (9-7, 6-2) at Biddeford.

Keara Dwyer (four goals) and Molly Camelo accounted for all the scoring for UNE.

The Nor’easters will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will host sixth-seeded Salve Regina at 1 p.m. Saturday.

LASELL 12, ST. JOSEPH’S 11: Jordan McComb fired home a free-position shot with 1:09 remaining in overtime, giving Lasell (14-3, 9-2 GNAC) a victory against the Monks (9-7, 7-4) in Standish.

Amanda DiLeonardo led Lasell with four goals, and Vanessa Pino scored three times.

Maddy Beaulieu and Logan Champlin each had three goals for St. Joseph’s.

SOUTHERN MAINE 19, UMASS DARTMOUTH 5: Aliza Jordan had eight goals and three assists to lead the Huskies (8-5, 5-1 Little East) over the Corsairs (4-12, 0-6) in Gorham.

Allison Irish got two of her three goals in the first half to help the Huskies race out to an 11-3 lead.

TUFTS 14, BOWDOIN 13: Emily Games scored five goals, including the winner with 1:31 remaining in overtime to lift the Jumbos (14-1, 9-1 NESCAC) over the Polar Bears (9-6, 5-5) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Eliza Denious led Bowdoin with four goals, with her final score putting the Polar Bears ahead 12-9 with 15:39 left in regulation. Tufts tied it on Dakota Adamec’s fifth goal of the game with 58 seconds left.

Share

< Previous