THORNDIKE — A 15-year-old male student at Mt. View High School was charged with terrorizing Monday after allegedly making violent threats against the school over social media.

The student was “immediately isolate(d)” as officials from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, according to a news release Wednesday from the department. The student’s name was not disclosed.

Chief Deputy Jason Trundy did not respond immediately to a call seeking details on the nature of the threats and whether they were made against specific people.

The suspect and “a number of potential witnesses” were interviewed after the school staff reported the possible threat. School Resource Deputy Jordan Tozier, Detective Dale Brown and Deputy Mariza Gionfriddo conducted the investigation.

“This situation was identified and resolved quickly and highlights the importance of the recent efforts undertaken by the Sheriff’s Office and Mt. View School administration team to promote the See Something — Say Something campaign,” the release stated.

Mt. View High School, located at 577 Mt. View Road in Thorndike, is a part of Regional School Unit 3 and enrolled 417 students in 2016-2017. The district includes Brooks, Freedom, Jackson, Knox, Liberty, Monroe, Montville, Thorndike, Troy, Unity and Waldo.

Terrorizing is a class D misdemeanor. The next steps in the legal process involve an intake worker advising the district attorney about whether to prosecute the juvenile. If the case goes to trial, it will be “heard in District Court by a judge alone” and will be closed to the public, according to the State of Maine Judicial Branch’s website.

