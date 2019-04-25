Authorities say they are concerned for the well-being of a Wiscasset man who was last seen leaving work early Thursday morning.

Casey Main, 36, left work around 5:30 a.m. but never arrived at his home in Wiscasset, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement late Thursday night.

“This is out of the normal pattern for Mr. Main. Main has not had contact with friends or family since leaving work,” the statement said.

Police said Main also has health issues that require regular attention. They did not specify what those issues were, but said he could potentially be in a medical crisis.

Main is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with very short brown hair and a goatee. He should be driving a gray 2003 Toyota Camry four -door with a gold Toyota emblem in the grill.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 882-7332.

