BOSTON — Federal fishing managers say they are shutting down a key scallop fishing area to some boats for nearly a year.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says its closure will apply to the northern Gulf of Maine area. The closure goes into effect on Thursday and is scheduled to last until March 31, 2020.
NOAA says scallop boats that fish under federal regulations will not be able to fish for or possess scallops from the northern Gulf of Maine, nor will they be able to bring the scallops to land. The agency says the closure is required because the total allowable catch for the area is projected to be taken.
Scallops are one of the most valuable fisheries in the U.S., sometimes exceeding $500 million in value at docks.
-
Politics
Former vice president Joe Biden jumps into White House race
-
Local & State
Gulf of Maine partially shut down to scallop fishing for 11 months
-
Feature Obituary
Carol Creaser, 70, van driver for the REAL School who made an impact in students’ lives
-
Meetinghouse
Elizabeth Dostie, Fairfield Center: Treasures in the old cookbooks
-
Editorials
Our View: Mainers should have access to Canadian drugs