Anita Hill, who famously testified about sexual harassment before an all male-panel during the 1991 confirmation hearings for Justice Clarence Thomas, recently spoke to former Vice President Joe Biden and reportedly was not “satisfied” by the conversation.

Prior to officially entering the 2020 presidential race on Thursday, Biden called Hill, according to The New York Times, to apologize for how she was treated when she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee he chaired.

“I cannot be satisfied by simply saying I’m sorry for what happened to you. I will be satisfied when I know there is real change and real accountability and real purpose,” she told the Times.

The call came as Biden seeks to restore his standing with female voters after a flurry of stories about his making women feel uncomfortable with his physical style.

Biden’s campaign confirmed to The Post that the two spoke, but declined to discuss the timing or nature of their conversation.

Biden referenced Hill in a speech last month: “To this day, I regret I couldn’t give her the kind of hearing she deserved,” he said.

Hill told the Times that one apology does not make up for how the Judiciary Committee made victims of sexual violence feel after they saw how poorly she was treated after coming forward with allegations of harassment by Thomas.

Share

< Previous

Next >