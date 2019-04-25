Golden State was looking ahead to facing Houston. At least, Klay Thompson acknowledged that was the case.

Kevin Durant said he wasn’t sure about that.

And Stephen Curry flatly dismissed the notion.

The Warriors weren’t in sync for Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday – and still weren’t in sync afterward when asked if their minds drifted ahead to what would be a second-round date with Houston in a rematch of last season’s West finals. And perhaps to the surprise of many, the Warriors-Clippers series is still chugging along.

The Clippers will play host to Game 6 on Friday night, looking to knot the series at 3-3 and send it back to Oracle Arena for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday. They staved off elimination with a 129-121 win on the Warriors’ home floor in Game 5.

“We’re looking forward to going home,” Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said. “My guess is that probably not a lot of tickets sold because I don’t think a lot of people thought Game 6 would happen. I think our guys did.”

Those tickets were flying Thursday.

This is the first time in Steve Kerr’s five seasons as Warriors coach that his team – winner of three of the last four NBA titles – has been pushed past five games in the opening round. The Warriors had won 31 consecutive games at home when scoring 121 or more points in regulation; they’re 0-2 in this series when that’s the case.

“The Clippers are a hell of a team,” Kerr said. “They won 48 games. The West is amazingly deep this year. … So they have our respect, for sure. They outplayed us (in Game 5) and they’ve got a hell of a team. So we’ve got to bring it if we’re going to beat them.”

KINGS: The team and the NBA began a joint investigation Thursday into allegations that Coach Luke Walton sexually assaulted a woman.

The Kings and the league said they will be looking into the accusations from a lawsuit filed earlier in this week in Los Angeles by former sportscaster Kelli Tennant.

Walton’s attorney, Mark Baute, has called the allegations “baseless” and says the coach will prove that in court.

Tennant contends Walton attacked her when he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, which was from 2014 to 2016.

MERCHANDISE: Though LeBron James didn’t make the playoffs in his first season in Los Angeles, his move to the Lakers paid off in jersey sales.

The NBA announced Thursday that James had the most popular individual jersey during the regular season and that the Lakers sold the most team merchandise. They knocked off Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, who had been the most popular player and team for three consecutive seasons.

The top five players for jersey sales were James and Curry followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 3, Kyrie Irving at No. 4 and Joel Embiid at No. 5. The top five teams for merchandise sales were the Lakers, Golden State, Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

