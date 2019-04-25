OLATHE, Kan. — A television station aired audio Thursday it said shows Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill telling his fiancee about punching and using a belt to discipline their son one day after prosecutors reluctantly declined to file charges in a domestic incident.

Police were called to Hill’s home twice last month and investigators determined the 3-year-old child had been injured. On Wednesday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said charges would not be filed but acknowledged he was “deeply troubled” by the situation and said “we believe a crime has occurred.” He said there wasn’t enough evidence to conclusively establish who committed it.

Hill released a statement through his lawyer earlier Thursday in which he said his “son’s health and happiness is my No. 1 priority.” Hill also said his focus is on “working hard to be the best person for my family and our community that I can be, and the best player to help our team win.”

Less than eight hours later, KCTV in Kansas City aired part of an 11-minute audio file in which Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal – who is pregnant with twins – tells Hill their son had said, “Daddy did it.”

Hill denied any role in what happened to the child’s arm, adding: “He says Daddy does a lot of things.”

She also tells Hill their son is “terrified of you.”

Hill replies, “You need to be terrified of me, too, (expletive).”

The television station said the more than 11-minute long recording was made while the couple walked through Dubai International Airport.

KCTV-5 posted portions of the recording to its website.

According to the television station, the recording captured Hill and Espinal discussing what they told investigators and arguing about who “ratted” them out. In it, the couple accused each other of using a belt on their son. Espinal appeared to say she told investigator her son gets “whooped.”

“I didn’t do nothing,” Hill responded.

The station said it gave all parties involved time to respond before publishing the audio.

CHIEFS-SEAHAWKS: Kansas City announced its trade with Seattle for pass rusher Frank Clark, then confirmed the club signed him to a lucrative long-term contract.

The trade was agreed upon Tuesday, as was the $105.5 million, five-year deal, both of which became official once Clark passed his physical.

EAGLES: Philadelphia have signed defensive tackle Tim Jernigan to a one-year contract.

Jernigan started 18 games in 2017 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl but only played three games last season after having back surgery in the offseason. The Eagles released Jernigan in March, saving $7 million in cap space.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville exercised the fifth-year option in cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s rookie contract.

Ramsey, a two-time Pro Bowl defender, is now under contract through 2020. Unless he signs a long-term deal before then, Ramsey will earn about $10 million in 2020 – the average salary of the 10 highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

