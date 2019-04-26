The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating a shooting by a police officer in the town of Medford on Friday.

Attorney General’s Office spokesman Marc Malon said that an individual was shot by a law enforcement officer in the town north of Bangor, but offered few other details, citing the ongoing investigation. He said investigators were either at the scene or on their way around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Medford is about 45 miles north of Bangor, near Milo.

News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) reported that Partridge Lane, off Medford Center Road, was closed Friday because of the investigation and that officers from the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police and Dover-Foxcroft police were at the scene along with an ambulance.

This story will be updated.

