BOSTON—The Boston Celtics are mourning the loss of one of their most legendary players.

John Havlicek, the team’s all-time leading scorer and author of many of the team’s signature moments during his eight championship runs, died Thursday. The 79-year-old was an inspiration for generations of Celtics, and his loss was felt immensely at the Celtics’ practice facility Friday.

“As good as he was as a basketball player and as good as the highlights are, and as good as everybody says he was live, just a better guy,” Coach Brad Stevens said. “Humble. You would have never known he was a Hall of Famer and an all-time Celtic. He was just a proud granddad and dad and husband, and just a really good human being.”

Danny Ainge, the Celtics’ general manager, had a more personal relationship with Havlicek. As a rookie he received guidance from Havlicek while struggling to find his place on the team.

“He invited me to dinner, he invited me to lunch, invited me to play golf, and just gave great advice and counsel,” Ainge said. “Be patient, work hard – but just a guy that really cared. He didn’t have have a role with the Celtics at that time. He was just a former player, a fan, and it felt like we had some things in common, and I became good friends with him.”

The loss is even felt by players who were never fortunate enough to meet him. Jaylen Brown, who is keenly aware of NBA and Boston Celtics history, feels a personal connection through his own move to the second unit.

“Truly will be missed. He’s a legend, coming off the bench, and everything he’s done with the Celtics’ organization,” he said. “Someone that’s a true Celtic, the thought of losing him, him passing away, is saddening, saddening for everybody.”

Celtics legends are often seen around the organization, so part of the loss for this particular group of Celtics is they never did get the firsthand advice from a player who was dominant during some of the league’s darkest days. Still, the legend he left behind is something that can inspire all generations.

“I think we’re all really appreciative of the uniform we put on and the people that came before us,” Stevens said. “Obviously some of these guys weren’t born when (Larry) Bird was playing, let alone the 60s and 70s, but obviously we’re all very aware of the history.

“We talk about it often. We’ve been fortunate enough to meet a lot of these guys that have been through. John hasn’t been through with these guys because he’d been ill but it’s a sad day for basketball and certainly anybody that’s ever worn a Celtics uniform.”

Ainge was fortunate enough to see Havlicek play. And like a lot of kids watching the stars of their youth, spent time mimicking him as a kid.

“When I was a kid I remember the leaning bank shot that he hit in the NBA fnals,” Ainge said of the shot, which was a key moment in beating Phoenix for the 1976 NBA championship. “That was like a highlight as a kid, but when I think of John I don’t really think of a highlight. I just think of this player that just never stopped playing. He just played so hard and just the goodness of the person. His whole life is a highlight.”

More so than the plays he made, like when he stole the ball in 1965 and gave the broadcaster Johnny Most his most famous radio moment, Ainge remembered the work Havlicek put in, and the tremendous athlete and human being he was.

“As great a player as he was, that’s what stands out when I think of John Havlicek,” Ainge said. “Here’s a guy I truly admired as a player growing up. I idolized his intensity and his relentless running around the court, and movement and conditioning. A great player and a great man.”

“I hope all the stories get told of John. Because anyone who knew John – he’s had an impact on them. Very humble guy, never sought the spotlight … but his legend will live on with me forever, and whenever I have a chance to talk about John Havlicek and all of those great things I will.”

