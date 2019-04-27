HOUSTON — Tony Kemp hit a game-ending homer in the 10th inning Saturday, lifting the Houston Astros to a 4-3 victory against the Cleveland Indians.

Kemp led off with a pinch-hit drive off Adam Cimber (2-2) that traveled just inside the right-field foul pole for his second homer of the season.

Roberto Osuna (2-0) threw two scoreless innings for the win.

Houston opened a 3-1 lead on Carlos Correa’s two-run homer in the sixth, but Cleveland responded with two in the seventh. Francisco Lindor had a pinch-hit sacrifice fly before Mike Freeman singled in Tyler Naquin, making it 3-3.

Brad Peacock pitched six effective innings for the Astros, allowing one run and four hits. He struck out seven and walked one.

TWINS 9, ORIOLES 2: Minnesota hit five home runs off Baltimore for the second straight day, including a pair by Max Kepler at Minneapolis.

C.J. Cron, Jason Castro and Marwin Gonzalez also homered for the Twins, who have 21 home runs against the Orioles this year while going 5-0.

Baltimore has given up 69 homers in 28 games, a pace that projects to 399 for the season. St. Louis is second in home runs allowed with 51.

Kepler had four RBI to help back Jose Berrios (4-1), who allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. Trevor May pitched a perfect seventh, Taylor Rogers struck out the side in a one-hit eighth and Adelberto Mejia pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

BLUE JAYS 7, ATHLETICS 1: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts in his second big league game, Brandon Drury had three hits a day after his winning ninth-inning home run and Toronto won at home.

Randal Grichuk and three hits and two RBI for Toronto, which is 5-0 against the A’s this season.

A day after his going 1 for 4 with a ninth-inning double in his major league debut, Guerrero, 20, took a called third strike in the first, lined out in the second, walked leading off the fifth, struck out swinging in the sixth and singled in the eighth on a ball up the middle that shortstop Marcus Semien was unable to handle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, REDS 3: Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs as St. Louis won at home.

Ozuna’s 10th home run of the season came after the Reds took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.

Ozuna became the third Cardinals player to hit at least 10 home runs in March and April, joining Mark McGwire, who hit 11 in 1998 and Albert Pujols, who holds the franchise mark with 14 in 2006.

PADRES 8, NATIONALS 3: Greg Garcia hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in a six-run 10th inning, and San Diego won at Washington to extend its winning streak to five.

Garcia’s first RBI this season gave San Diego a 3-2 lead against Wander Suero (1-3), who was charged with four runs. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Justin Miller hit Manny Machado with a pitch on the left elbow.

Manuel Margot followed with a two-run single and Hunter Renfroe hit a sacrifice fly. A second run scored when center fielder Victor Robles’ throw bounced off the glove of catcher Yan Gomes and toward the Padres’ dugout on the third-base side. Gomes made a sliding grab in an attempt to keep the ball on the field, and crew chief Joe West originally sent Margot back to third, but after a five-minute video review Margot was allowed to score.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 6, GIANTS 4: Gary Sanchez hit his first career grand slam in a five-run fifth inning for his first hit following nearly two weeks on the injured list, and New York won at San Francisco for its 10th victory in 12 games.

Sanchez had been 0 for 9 with seven strikeouts since returning Wednesday from a strained left calf. His batting average down to .220, he crushed a high sinker from Derek Holland (1-4). The ball left the bat 111 mph and traveled 467 feet deep into the left-field seats for a 6-0 lead. He has seven home runs and 15 RBI.

J.A. Happ (1-2) had his best outing this season, allowing five hits in seven scoreless innings, mixing 37 change-ups with 38 fastballs among 95 pitches. He ended a streak of seven straight starts allowing a home run.

Share

< Previous