A Gray woman died after being hit on Yarmouth Road by a Honda Civic operated by a driver who was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol Saturday in Gray.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement that the Samantha Rinaldi, 40, was unresponsive when emergency workers arrived at the scene at about 7:46 p.m. at 39 Yarmouth Road. She later died at Maine Medical Center.

The driver, Jay Westra, 58, of North Yarmouth, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to Cumberland County Jail.

Westra’s 11-year-old daughter was in the car at the time of the crash, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the Cumberland County Detective’s Bureau with reconstruction help from the Windham and Gorham police departments.

Yarmouth Road was shut down for about 30 minutes after the crash.

