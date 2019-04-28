Since the Mueller report has come out, it is amazing to me that:

The Republicans are playing “hear no evil, speak no evil and see no evil,” and shame on them for doing this.

The Democrats are wasting valuable time and political capital on a fight they cannot win. Talking impeachment is not what the American people need to hear right now.

At least some Democrats are concentrating more on immigration, health care, infrastructure and other issues that most of the country wants to hear about. These Democrats are being drowned out by all the talk about impeachment. This talk will only help Donald Trump, and if it continues, he will undoubtedly win the 2020 election.

Instead of focusing on impeachment, the Democratic caucus should be focusing on what Mr. Trump hasn’t accomplished, “Promises Made, Promises Not Kept.” Both sides of Congress need to get back to doing America’s work.

Glenis Elliott

West Bath

