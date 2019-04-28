GORHAM — Devin Warren hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning as Southern Maine extended its baseball winning streak to six games with a 6-2 victory Sunday over Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Warren’s fourth homer of the season gave the Huskies (27-5) a 3-2 lead, which they stretched to 5-2 on a two-run single by Andrew Olszak later in the sixth. Olszak also doubled home Jason Komulainen in the eighth.

Ben Lambert (7-0) got the win with two hitless innings in relief of Gage Feeney, who allowed two runs in four innings.

USM, ranked third in NCAA Division III, grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a single by Warren, a triple by Zach Quintal and a single by Jack Sylvia. MIT (17-16-1) answered with a run in the third and another in the fourth.

Olszak, Warren and Quintal each had three of USM’s 15 hits.

ALBANY 12, MAINE 3: Marc Wangenstein went 4 for 5 with a home run and six RBI to lead the Great Danes (19-20, 9-9 America East) past the Black Bears (9-26, 7-7) at Albany, New York.

Colin Ridley put Maine ahead with a two-run double in the first inning, but Albany took control with four runs in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth.

ST. JOSEPH’S SPLITS WITH SUFFOLK: Anthony DiPrizio homered and drove in four runs to lead St. Joseph’s (29-9, 13-3 GNAC) to a 15-8 win in a doubleheader opener in Standish, but Suffolk (25-15-1, 14-2) ended the Monks’ nine-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory in Game 2.

St. Joseph’s collected 15 hits in Game 1, including three apiece by DiPrizio and Ronan Chisholm. Jared Gagne and Hunter Richardson each had two doubles.

Kevin Sinatra pitched a five-hitter for Suffolk in the second game, allowing only an unearned run in the seventh.

BATES SWEEPS COLBY: Justin Foley held Colby to no runs and four hits in the opening game, and four Bates pitchers combined on a four-hitter in the second game as the Bobcats (17-13, 7-3 NESCAC) swept a doubleheader against the Mules (9-16, 0-10), winning 3-0 and 7-2 in Lewiston.

Noah Loughlin singled home two runs in the first game and Bryan Gotti got the other RBI as the Bobcats scored all their runs in the fourth inning.

Gotti scored twice in Game 2 as Bates built a 6-0 lead in the first three innings.

SOFTBALL

BINGHAMTON 9, MAINE 0: Lauren Martinez and Makayla Alvarez each hit a three-run homer during a nine-run fifth inning as the Bearcats (17-27, 6-12 America East) defeated the Black Bears (11-27, 3-11) in a mercy-rule game at Vestal, New York.

Maine pitcher Emily Reid didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings.

Laurine German got two of Maine’s three hits.

BATES 5, TRINITY 4: Janell Sato singled home Kennedy Ishii in the ninth inning to give the Bobcats (14-19, 5-6 NESCAC) a win over the Bantams (17-13, 7-5) in Lewiston.

Sato put Bates ahead with a two-run homer in the first innings. After the Bantams tied the game with single runs in the second and fourth, Aleah Pagan of Bates homered in the fifth inning.

Erin Murphy pushed the lead back to two runs when she scored on a wild pitch in the sixth. Trinity tied it with two runs on a throwing error in the seventh.

BOWDOIN 5, BATES 1: Ruby Siltanen doubled home two runs and Katelyn Cox added an RBI single as Bowdoin (26-10, 8-4 NESCAC) scored four times in the eighth for an extra-inning victory over the Bobcats (14-20, 5-7) in Lewiston.

Janell Sato singled home Caroline Bass for a 1-0 Bates lead in the third, but Cox singled home Caroline Sablone to tie the game in the fifth.

MONKS LOSE TWICE: Isabella Russo’s RBI double down the right-field line in the bottom of the seventh inning gave St. Joseph’s of Connecticut (23-17, 12-4 GNAC) a 2-1 victory over St. Joseph’s of Maine (10-19, 8-6) in the opening game of a doubleheader in West Hartford, Connecticut.

The Blue Jays completed the sweep with a 7-3 win, as McKenna Driscoll drove home two runs and scored once in Game 2.

Melodie Bailey had five hits on the day and scored two runs for the Monks, who end their regular season with a doubleheader Monday at home against Suffolk.

