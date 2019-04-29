U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden joined a forum on Monday to discuss the Trump administration’s “gag rule” that if implemented would forbid abortion referrals at Planned Parenthood and other health care providers that offer abortion services, potentially threatening federal funding for women’s health clinics in Maine and across the country.

The forum – which included stories from patients and a discussion between Planned Parenthood officials and the Maine congressional representatives – was held Monday morning at Planned Parenthood offices in downtown Portland.

By law, federal funds cannot be used to pay for abortions, but the Trump administration approved a rule that would prevent groups that receive federal funds from making patient referrals for abortions. The rule would have gone into effect in May, but a federal judge in Washington state issued an injunction on Thursday putting a hold on the rule pending appeals. When the Trump administration announced the rule, a number of groups, including Planned Parenthood and the American Medical Association, immediately sued.

Maine Family Planning, which operates 18 clinics in Maine, is also fighting the new rule and has also filed suit against the federal government.

Planned Parenthood argued it would have to turn down federal funding under Title X, which includes funding for family planning services, because of onerous requirements, including that it would not be permitted to share space with doctors that provide abortions. For Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, that represents about $400,000 in federal funding.

Pingree said the health care services provided by Planned Parenthood are “critically important” to Maine women.

“This administration will not back down. They will try to go all the way to the Supreme Court on this issue. We are here for you,” Pingree said.

Golden said the Trump administration is inserting itself into the patient-doctor relationship.

“It’s ridiculous to think that the government could tell doctors what information they can and cannot share with their patients,” Golden said.

The Washington judge ruled that those objecting to the gag rule were likely to prevail in court.

“Plaintiffs have demonstrated the Final Rule likely violates the central purpose of Title X, which is to equalize access to comprehensive, evidence-based, and voluntary family planning,” said U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian, in a ruling on April 25.

This story will be updated.

