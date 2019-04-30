STANDISH — Ashley Emery had a two-run single in a five-run second inning Tuesday to help North Division third-seeded St. Joseph’s top No. 4 Norwich 9-4 to advance to the GNAC softball semifinals.

St. Joseph’s (11-21, 8-8) advances to the double-elimination segment of the playoffs and will face North No. 2 Suffolk in a first-round matchup at Emmanuel College in Boston at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Maizie Lee led St. Joseph’s with three hits, two RBI and a run scored. Melodie Bailey tripled home a run and scored twice.

Norwich finished 14-15, 8-8.

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 18, BOWDOIN 0: The No. 3 Huskies (28-5) scored eight times in the third inning and pounded 20 hits en route to a win over the Polar Bears (6-20-2) at Brunswick.

Devin Warren hit a bases-clearing triple in the third, and Andrew Hillier went 4 for 4 with a double for Southern Maine.

The Huskies piled on five more runs in the eighth to take a 15-0 lead.

Joshua Joy pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit and four walks and striking out two to get the win.

MAINE 8, BROWN 5: Ryan Turenne pushed ahead the go-ahead run with a two-run single in the sixth, then the Black Bears (10-26) added three more in the seventh to take control and beat the Bears (11-25) at Providence, Rhode Island.

Turenne’s single put Maine ahead 4-3.

Colin Ridley hit a two-run single in the seventh and Caleb Kerbs followed with an RBI to put Maine ahead 8-3.

Danny Casals added three hits, including a two-run single in the third.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 11, CENTRAL MAINE C.C. 1: Caleb Burpee drove in three runs, including two on a single during a seven-run fifth, as the Seawolves (26-7, 6-1 YSCC) beat the Mustangs (7-15, 2-6) in five innings at South Portland.

Colby Gunter added a two-run single in the inning to put the Seawolves ahead 9-1.

Ian McGaff picked up the win, allowing a run on five hits and three walks, striking out five in five innings.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

ROGER WILLIAMS 16, UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 14: Shayne Rivard scored a man-up goal with 3:07 left to play, and Isabella Blessington added an insurance goal with 1:33 to go, carrying No. 2 Roger Williams (13-5, 7-1) past third-seeded University of New England (10-8, 6-2) in a Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinal at Bristol, Rhode Island.

The loss concludes UNE’s season. The Hawks advance to their sixth consecutive CCC championship appearance.

Emily Stoeppel and Devon Sarazin led the Hawks with four goals each. Rivard added three goals and an assist. Molly Camelo finished with five goals and an assist for the Nor’easters, and Casey Conwell had three goals and two assists, and Nichole Carvalho two goals and four assists.

FOOTBALL

WAKE FOREST: Coach Dave Clawson signed a contract extension through the 2026 season.

Athletic Director Ron Wellman announced the extension on his final day before retiring, saying he is excited that Clawson will be at the school “for a long, long time.”

Clawson is 28-35 in five seasons at Wake Forest and 22-17 during his last three years with three consecutive bowl victories. No other coach in program history has won more games in his first five seasons.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UCONN: Former coach Kevin Ollie filed a lawsuit against former assistant Glenn Miller, contending Miller slandered him in comments to the NCAA.

Miller told the governing body he had learned about an alleged $30,000 payment Ollie made to the mother of a recruit while at UConn. Ollie is joined in the suit by Stephanie Garrett, mother of former UConn player Shonn Miller, the recruit in question.

The university fired Ollie after a 14-18 season in 2017-18 amid allegations of recruiting violations.

The NCAA notified UConn that it found numerous violations, but the payment mentioned by Miller was not among them.

Ollie’s lawsuit, filed Monday in Connecticut Superior Court, says that accusation was false and damaged his reputation. It allegedly was part of a vendetta against Ollie, who had fired Miller. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NORTH CAROLINA: North Carolina has hired Princeton’s Courtney Banghart as its next women’s basketball coach.

The school announced Banghart’s hiring after UNC’s board of trustees approved terms for a five-year contract for the 40-year-old coach.

Banghart went 254-103 in 12 seasons at Princeton, guiding the Tigers to seven Ivy League titles and eight NCAA tournament bids in the past decade.

Banghart replaces Sylvia Hatchell, a Hall of Fame coach who resigned April 18 after an external investigation found she had made “racially insensitive” comments and pressured players to compete through medical issues.

