Attorney General William P. Barr is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday to discuss special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The appearance is Barr’s first on Capitol Hill since he released a redacted version of Mueller’s 448-page report, which outlined unflattering conduct by President Trump and those closest to him but ultimately did not accuse him of any crimes. He will likely face questions about his decision in the days after Mueller’s investigation ended to distill the special counsel’s work down to two principal conclusions: that the special counsel had not found Trump coordinated with Russia to interfere in the election and had not come to a decision on whether Trump obstructed justice.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that Mueller complained to the attorney general about that depiction, asserting in a letter that Barr “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the special counsel’s findings.

Read Mueller’s letter to Barr:

In subsequent phone call, Mueller told Barr he was concerned in particular that media coverage of the obstruction investigation was misguided and creating public misunderstandings about the office’s work. Where Mueller had not made a decision, Barr had, determining there was insufficient evidence to allege the president had obstructed justice.

The hearing began at 10 a.m.

Mueller’s letter to Barr complaining about the characterization of the special counsel’s will undoubtedly drive much of the questioning Wednesday. The memo reported by The Post Tuesday revealed for the first time the extent of the disagreement between the two longtime colleagues and friends, and offered fuel to Democratic lawmakers who had long asserted Barr was misrepresenting Mueller’s work.

“The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions,” Mueller wrote. “There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

Mueller also asked that Barr release his full report’s introductions and executive summaries, and made initial suggested redactions for doing so, according to Justice Department officials.

In the wake of The Post’s reporting on the letter, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said he had demanded the department give him a copy by 10 a.m. Wednesday. He also said he would renew his efforts to press for Mueller’s testimony.

“The Special Counsel’s concerns reflect our own,” Nadler said in a statement. “The Attorney General should not have taken it upon himself to describe the Special Counsel’s findings in a light more favorable to the President. It was only a matter of time before the facts caught up to him.”

Nadler might have a chance to ask Barr about the matter personally on Thursday, if the attorney general testifies. And his Democratic colleagues in the Senate will almost certainly press his concerns at Wednesday’s hearing.

In written remarks released in advance of the hearing, Barr defended his handling of the special counsel investigation, asserting that Mueller never had a decision vetoed in the course of his work and that his final report was released with minimal redactions.

Barr also sought to distance the Justice Department from the burgeoning political fire sparked by Mueller’s work, as lawmakers continue to debate whether impeachment of Trump is now warranted.

“From here on, the exercise of responding and reacting to the report is a matter for the American people and the political process,” Barr said in the remarks. “As I am sure you agree, it is vitally important for the Department of Justice to stand apart from the political process and not to become an adjunct of it.”

Barr repeated in the remarks what he has described repeatedly as Mueller’s principal conclusions: that Mueller did not find Trump coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 election, and that the special counsel declined to reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice.

It is now known that Mueller bristles at that bare bones characterization of his team’s work, which Barr first offered in a four-page letter in the days after the investigation was concluded.

Barr continued to defend his letter in his remarks and explained why he argued against Mueller’s request to release the special counsel’s more comprehensive summaries.

“I did not believe that it was in the public interest to release additional portions of the report in piecemeal fashion, leading to public debate over incomplete information” Barr said. “My main focus was the prompt release of a public version of the report so that Congress and the American people could read it for themselves and draw their own conclusions.”

Barr asserted that Mueller had “completed his investigation as he saw fit,” and the public could now see the fruits of that labor. According to one analysis, he said, just 8 percent of the public report was redacted, and less than 2 percent was withheld from a different version available to certain congressional leaders.

He said the redactions were made in close consultation with attorneys from Mueller’s office, and he and Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein “did not overrule any of the redaction decisions, nor did we request that any additional material be redacted.”

About an hour-and-a-half before Mueller’s report was made public, Barr gathered reporters in the Justice Department’s seventh floor to provide an overview of what would soon be released and to answer questions about his interactions with the White House.

Democrats had criticized the media event even before it happened — claiming Barr was trying to spin Mueller’s work in a way that was overly favorable to Trump. Some felt their fears were realized when Barr declared investigators had found no “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia — borrowing one of the president’s favorite phrases. Mueller, too, had previously been concerned about how Barr was characterizing his team’s work.

The news conference was particularly notable because, about a week earlier, Barr had sought to explain to lawmakers why he did not want to summarize Mueller’s report before it was released in full.

Any “summary,” the attorney general told the House Appropriations Committee, “not only runs the risk of being under-inclusive or over-inclusive but also would trigger a lot of discussion and analysis that really should have weighed everything coming out at once.”

That comment came as Barr was defending how he revealed Mueller’s principal conclusions in a terse, four-page letter to Congress, but did not say more. But it could raise more questions for Senators Wednesday. If Barr worried a summary would trigger premature discussion and analysis, why did he offer one at a news conference before releasing Mueller’s report? What was his rationale for holding the news conference, if not to color the public’s perception of what they were about to read? And why, particularly, would he hold it if Mueller already was frustrated with how his work was being characterized?

Barr was initially supposed to meet this week with two congressional committees — the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, and the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday. But the status of the second hearing is in doubt.

Justice Department and House Judiciary officials have this week been arguing over the terms of Barr’s appearance, and — if they remain at an impasse — it is possible Barr won’t show up.

Democrats want to have committee lawyers question the attorney general, and Barr has been resistant to the idea. In recent history, lawmakers themselves have generally done the public questioning of witnesses, though questioning by committee staff was more common decades ago.

House Democratic staffers have threatened to subpoena Barr if he doesn’t show up, though it is possible they’ll come to an agreement before then.

