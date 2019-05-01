PEMBROKE — Maine State Police say a pickup truck towing a trailer went out of control and crashed into a tree in Pembroke, killing the driver and seriously injuring his passenger.
Officials say 35-year-old Michael Kilby, of Edmunds, was killed and 40-year-old Matthew Seeley, also of Edmunds, was taken by LifeFlight to a hospital.
The crash happened Wednesday morning on Route 214.
State police spokesman Stephen McCausland said the pickup overturned and hit a tree. The truck was hauling scrap metal on a trailer.
