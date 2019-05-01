BIDDEFORD —Sydnee Bessler struck out eight and tossed a no-hitter to lead second-ranked University of New England to 6-0 win over Gordon on Wednesday in the first game of the Commonwealth Coast Conference softball tournament.

Avery Alberghini hit a two-run triple in the second inning, and added an RBI triple in the sixth for UNE (24-14). Alexis Kapsambelis added an RBI double and scored twice against the seventh-seeded Fighting Scots (18-19).

UNE advances to host sixth-ranked Nichols (17-15-1) in the second game of the double-elimination format tournament at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

BATES 12, UM-FARMINGTON 0: Eliza McNulty had three hits, including a two-run homer in the first inning, to lead the Bobcats (14-20) over the Beavers (14-17) in five innings at Farmington.

Bates led 5-0 after the first inning as Julia Panepinto hit a three-run double and McNulty followed with a two-run homer. Kirsten Pelletier (12-11) earned the win, allowing no hits and two walks with one strikeout across three innings.

Farmington’s only hit was Kayleigh Olberg’s double in the fourth inning.

BASEBALL

MAINE 8, DARTMOUTH 7: The Black Bears (11-26) took a 6-0 lead through three innings behind two-run home runs from Danny Casals and Ryan Turenne before holding on to take down the Bears (14-24) at Hanover, New Hampshire.

Maine took an 8-2 lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Joe Bramanti.

Dartmouth chipped away, scoring one in the sixth and four in the eighth – three on a bases-clearing triple from Trevor Johnson – to make it 8-7.

Casals’ homer came in the top of the first to give Maine a 2-0 lead. Turenne’s blast in the third pushed Maine ahead 6-0.

Share