MIAMI — Cleveland ace Corey Kluber broke his right forearm when he was hit by a line drive during the Indians’ 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Kluber (2-3) was struck by Brian Anderson’s comebacker in the fifth inning. The Indians said he will be re-evaluated in Cleveland on Thursday.

The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner allowed eight hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings, which left his ERA at 5.80. The Indians were already without starter Mike Clevinger, who is sidelined until at least June because of a back injury.

Caleb Smith (3-0) struck out eight in seven innings, helping Miami stop a four-game slide. He allowed one run on Roberto Perez’s third homer in the third inning.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, YANKEES 2: Ketel Marte homered, Merrill Kelly won his first start against the Yankees and Arizona swept a two-game series in Phoenix.

New York dropped to 0-5 this year against teams that currently have winning records and is 17-7 against clubs that started Wednesday under .500. New York had won nine of 10 heading into the series against the Diamondbacks. The Yankees went 6-3 on their western swing.

Kelly (3-2) allowed one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings as Arizona won for the seventh time in nine games. The 30-year-old rookie right-hander won consecutive starts for the first time.

He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth when Brett Gardner hit an inning-ending groundout, then gave up Luke Voit’s ninth homer leading off the sixth that cut Arizona’s lead to 3-1. Voit has reached base in 41 consecutive games, the longest for the Yankees since Mark Teixeira in 2010.

CUBS 11, MARINERS 0: Jon Lester and two relievers combined on a one-hitter, Javier Baez homered and doubled during Chicago’s six-run second inning, and the Cubs won at Seattle.

PIRATES 7, RANGERS 5: Rookie Bryan Reynolds kept up his impressive start, hitting a three-run double as Pittsburgh completed a two-game sweep in Arlington, Texas.

A day after his first career home run put the Pirates ahead in the 11th inning of a 6-4 win that ended an eight-game losing streak, Reynolds extended his career-opening hitting streak to nine games with a liner over left fielder Joey Gallo’s head in the fourth inning.

PHILLIES 7, TIGERS 3: Maikel Franco hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning, Rhys Hoskins homered and Philadelphia won at home.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS SWEEP RAYS: Kelvin Gutierrez hit his first big league homer, Kansas City pounded AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell for the second time in a week, and Kansas City routed visiting Tampa Bay 8-2 to wrap up a doubleheader sweep.

In the opener, Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer to highlight a three-run first inning for Kansas City, and Jacob Junis and the bullpen held on the rest of the way for a 3-2 victory.

Snell was easily outpitched by Glenn Sparkman (1-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and earned his first career win. Sparkman had allowed three runs in three relief appearances this season, but he shut down a club coming off the most wins by the end of April (19) in Rays history.

Sparkman pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out six with just one walk.

Billy Hamilton chased Snell (2-3) with an RBI single in the fourth, the third straight batter to reach to start the inning. By the time all three scored, Snell had allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks in his second start since a 10-day layoff for a broken toe.

ORIOLES 5, WHITE SOX 4: Jonathan Villar hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, and Baltimore stopped a four-game slide by rallying for a victory at Chicago in the opener of a doubleheader.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 1, METS 0: Jose Iglesias homered off Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning to give Cincinnati a victory at New York.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom rediscovered his Cy Young form, throwing seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball after losing his previous three starts. But as was often the case last season, his teammates didn’t provide much support.

CARDINALS 5, NATIONALS 1: Miles Mikolas outpitched Max Scherzer, Marcell Ozuna had three hits and visiting St. Louis got its fifth straight win.

Mikolas (3-2), who was winless in his first three road starts, gave up a run and seven hits while striking out four in six innings.

BRAVES 5, PADRES 1: Max Fried gave up one run in seven innings, Dansby Swanson homered and drove in three runs, and Atlanta won at home.

NOTES

METS: Struggling reliever Jeurys Familia has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a sore right shoulder.

To replace Familia, the Mets called up left-hander Ryan O’Rourke from Triple-A Syracuse.

Familia is 2-0 with a 6.28 ERA in 14 appearances after signing a $30 million, three-year contract to rejoin the Mets last December. Working in a setup role, the former All-Star closer has walked 13 batters in 14 1/3 innings.

DODGERS: Center fielder A.J. Pollock will need surgery because of an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow.

Manager Dave Roberts says Pollock will undergo the operation Thursday. Roberts had no timeline on how long Pollock will be sidelined but acknowledged “it’s going to be a little bit.” Roberts says he expects Pollock back this season.

BREWERS: Milwaukee put right-hander Chase Anderson on the injured list after he lacerated his right middle finger while warming up for a start against Colorado.

