The body of a Hermon man missing since April 14 was found Thursday afternoon by searchers in a Maine Forest Service helicopter.

Ryan Messer, 25, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on April 14 on Spruce Street in Hermon while riding a bicycle.

His body was spotted from a helicopter shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday and a Maine Warden Service K-9 team went to the area, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Police did not immediately provide details about where Messer’s body was found. His body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

On Tuesday, investigators from the sheriff’s office found Messer’s bike in woods off Route 2 in Carmel. After that discovery, the sheriff’s office and Maine Warden Service began searching the area with assistance from the Maine Association of Search and Rescue and Maine Search and Rescue Dogs.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

