Work must have been created by a Maine resident for a Maine-based company under a budget of less than $5,000.

GOLD
Title: Laura Fuller
Company/School: Blaze Partners
Creative Team: Jenna Klein Jonsson (Strategy) and Ashley Parker (Design)

View the full project (PDF)

 

SILVER
Title: WBFY
Company/School: Pica
Creative Team: Rob Dietz, Arielle Simone, Carly Roberts

View the full project (PDF)

 

BRONZE
Title: Quarter Lee Report
Company/School: Kevin Brusie Photography
Creative Team: Travis Goulder, Kevin Brusie, Heather Noonan-Kelly

View the full project (PDF)

For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.

2019 Broderson Awards