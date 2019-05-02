Work must have been created by a Maine resident for a Maine-based company under a budget of less than $5,000.
GOLD
Title: Laura Fuller
Company/School: Blaze Partners
Creative Team: Jenna Klein Jonsson (Strategy) and Ashley Parker (Design)
View the full project (PDF)
SILVER
Title: WBFY
Company/School: Pica
Creative Team: Rob Dietz, Arielle Simone, Carly Roberts
View the full project (PDF)
BRONZE
Title: Quarter Lee Report
Company/School: Kevin Brusie Photography
Creative Team: Travis Goulder, Kevin Brusie, Heather Noonan-Kelly
View the full project (PDF)
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.