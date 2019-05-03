CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jason Dufner’s game was going nowhere, so he changed everything from his swing coach to his equipment to his caddie.

He at least is starting to see signs of it coming together with an 8-under 63 on Friday in the Wells Fargo Championship, matching his career-low score on the PGA Tour and giving him a one-shot lead going into the weekend.

Joel Dahmen made his first bogey of the week on his final hole of the second round – from the middle of the fairway, no less – but still had a 66 and was one shot behind. So was Max Homa, who also knows about coping with bad results when he missed the cut in 14 of 17 events in 2017. He birdied his last two holes for a 63.

“This is my fourth caddie of the year so far,” Dufner said. “I left Chuck Cook, started doing some other things. I started working with Phil Kenyon. I think I’m on my fourth or fifth putter this year. I’m on my fourth or fifth driver, my fourth or fifth golf ball, fourth or fifth lob wedge. I’m trying to find stuff that’s going to work.”

LPGA: So Yeon Ryu shot a 2-under 70 to take a one-stroke lead over follow South Korean player Sei Young Kim and American Ryann O’Toole in the MEDIHEAL Championship at Daly City, California.

Tied for the first-round lead with Eun-Hee Ji and Anne van Dam after a 67, Ryu chipped in for birdie from the fringe on the par-3 12th, but gave back the stroke with a bogey on the par-4 16th after advancing a chip from deep rough only to the fringe.

CHAMPIONS: Ken Tanigawa birdied the first three holes for a share of the lead with Tim Petrovic when first-round play in the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands, Texas, was suspended because of lightning and heavy rain.

Play at The Woodlands Country Club was stopped at 12:17 p.m. because of lightning and called off for the day at 2:55 p.m.

Petrovic completed six holes.

EUROPEAN: Wu Ashen of China has a two-stroke lead after following up an opening-round 66 with a 7-under 65 in the China Open at Shenzhen. He’s looking to win his home tournament for the second time, after a victory in 2015.

Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland (68) is alone in second place, a shot ahead of Jorge Campillo of Spain (69).

