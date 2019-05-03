BASKETBALL

The Toronto Raptors say forward Pascal Siakam is doubtful for Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a right calf contusion.

Siakam has been Toronto’s second-leading scorer in the playoffs behind Kawhi Leonard, averaging 22.9 points per game. He played 34 minutes and scored 20 points Thursday in Toronto’s Game 3 loss.

Siakam was called for a flagrant foul when he stuck his right leg in the path of Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid during the fourth quarter of Game 3. Embiid’s knee appeared to strike Siakam’s calf, and Siakam left the game moments later.

HOCKEY

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk will miss the rest of the playoffs after having shoulder surgery.

Van Riemsdyk was hurt in Game 2 of the second-round sweep of the New York Islanders. His expected recovery time is 4 to 6 months.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Divock Origi glanced home a deflected 86th-minute header to give Liverpool a 3-2 win at Newcastle, ensuring that the championship race between Liverpool and Manchester City will go to the last weekend of the season.

Origi was a substitute for Mohamed Salah, who scored in the first half but was carried off on a stretcher in the 73rd minute after smashing the back of his head on the ground following a collision with Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY SERIES: Christopher Bell raced to his third victory of the season, winning a $100,000 bonus for taking the checkered flag at Dover International Speedway in Delaware.

Bell also won at Dover for the second straight time, though he led only 44 laps in the No. 20 Toyota on Saturday compared with 110 last fall. He has 11 career wins in NASCAR’s second-tier series in just 51 starts.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Petra Kvitova opened her title defense by defeating Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-4.

The second-seeded Kvitova, a three-time champion in Madrid, is coming off a title in Stuttgart and is the only woman to win two tournaments this season.

PRAGUE OPEN: Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann, ranked 146th in the world, rallied to defeat Karolina Muchova, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4, for her first WTA title.

