RUMFORD — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old girl Thursday but do not consider it suspicious, according to Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

State police, Med-Care and the Rumford Fire Department responded to a Rumford Avenue home at 6:56 p.m. Thursday for a report of an unresponsive 4-month-old girl.

“When we arrived, the child was unresponsive,” Rumford Police Chief Stacy Carter said, and CPR was started but it was not successful.

The investigation was turned over to state police, who are responsible for investigating all deaths of children younger than 3 years, Carter said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: